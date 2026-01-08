DeCuba and Burns Recognized as 2026 NAVFAC Southwest Project Manager and Designer of the Year

SAN DIEGO - NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Ben Wainwright announced the 2026 NAVFAC Southwest Project Manager and Designer of the Year, Jan.9 in San Diego.

“Please join me in extending a hearty congratulations to Mr. Michael DeCuba and Ms. Stephanie Burns, both from Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Core, for being selected as the 2026 NAVFAC Southwest Project Manager of the Year and NAVFAC Southwest Designer of the Year, respectively,” said Wainwright.



DeCuba is a NAVFAC Southwest Construction Project Manager (Marine Corps PDCP2A), and holds a Civil Engineer Certificate (P.E.), Project Management Professional, MBA, and BS in Chemical Engineering. He manages concurrent projects exceeding $354 million, is widely recognized as the “go-to” project manager for complex and high-visibility efforts. DeCuba is a retired Navy Civil Engineer Corps Officer with 10 years of leadership experience managing departments consisting of more than 200 employees resulting in the successful estimation, contract, procurement, and completion of $300 million worth of construction and maintenance projects in the United States, Europe, and Japan.



Burns is a Certified Senior Interior Designer (PDC41D) who has supported countless Navy and Marine Corps projects throughout her 29-year career at NAVFAC Southwest. Burns was the lead interior designer for the Marine Corps Barracks Initiative and directed the effort to define NAVFAC Southwest's role in furniture, fixtures, and equipment design and procurement to align with updated guidance. She shaped the implementation of this program through collaboration with United States Army Corps of Engineers, Marine Corps Installations Command, Marine Corps Installations West, local bases, and other regions. She also contributed to the development and award of the first lean Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Unit Deployed Barracks program in Yuma, Ariz. which is recognized as the referenced template for future lean RFPs.



“We are truly fortunate to have these dedicated individuals providing exceptional support to the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Wainwright.

NAVFAC’s PDC Directorate identifies and delivers optimal facility and infrastructure solutions. The directorate provides program management, project management, and product delivery of military construction (MILCON) for the Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of War services and agencies includes planning, design, and construction for the MILCON program, the sustainment, restoration, and maintenance construction, program, and contingency programs. PDC also delivers strategic planning for Navy and other U.S. Department of War organizations.

