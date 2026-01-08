Chief master sergeant notification event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant walks down the hall holding the chief master sergeant insignia after being notified of his selection for promotion to CMSgt at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 6, 2025. Chief master sergeants are charged to serve as mentors to enlisted personnel and advisers to their respective unit commanders and officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)