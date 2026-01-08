Chief master sergeant notification event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A chief master sergeant-select gives a speech after being notified about her selection for promotion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 6, 2025. Members of the Desert Lightning Team went around base to notify their selected teammates and celebrate the good news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)