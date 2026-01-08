(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief master sergeant notification event

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A chief master sergeant-select gives a speech after being notified about her selection for promotion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 6, 2025. Members of the Desert Lightning Team went around base to notify their selected teammates and celebrate the good news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9483096
    VIRIN: 260106-F-KQ087-1041
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief master sergeant notification event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

