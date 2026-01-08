(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon Guardsmen return to Portland, completing their mission with Task Force Rose Shield [Image 12 of 12]

    Oregon Guardsmen return to Portland, completing their mission with Task Force Rose Shield

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Governor Tina Kotek speaks with a group of Oregon National Guard leadership service members after nearly 100 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers returned home from Ft Bliss, Texas, on the evening of Jan. 15, 2026. The Soldiers were called up on Sept. 27, 2025, as part of Task Force Rose Shield to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities during protests in Portland. The returning Soldiers traveled to Fort Bliss, Texas, to process their Title 10 active-duty orders before returning home. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9483063
    VIRIN: 260115-Z-CH590-1117
    Resolution: 5970x3980
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon Guardsmen return to Portland, completing their mission with Task Force Rose Shield [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Governor Tina Kotek Welcomes Home Oregon Guardsmen

    TAGS

    Ft Bliss
    Portland International Airport
    Immigration and Customs Enforcement
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Rose Shield

