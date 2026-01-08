Oregon Guardsmen return to Portland, completing their mission with Task Force Rose Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek speaks with a group of Oregon National Guard leadership service members after nearly 100 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers returned home from Ft Bliss, Texas, on the evening of Jan. 15, 2026. The Soldiers were called up on Sept. 27, 2025, as part of Task Force Rose Shield to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities during protests in Portland. The returning Soldiers traveled to Fort Bliss, Texas, to process their Title 10 active-duty orders before returning home. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)