    Governor Tina Kotek Welcomes Home Oregon Guardsmen

    Oregon Guardsmen return to Portland, completing their mission with Task Force Rose Shield

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    PRESS RELEASE: January 16, 2026 MEDIA CONTACT: Governor Tina Kotek Press Office / news@govpress.oregon.gov Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Office / PublicAffairs@omd.oregon.gov

    PORTLAND, Ore. – On Thursday, Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon Military Department leadership greeted approximately 100 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers returning to the Portland International Airport (PDX). Soldiers were arriving back home from Ft Bliss, Texas, concluding their mission as part of Task Force Rose Shield.

    “On behalf of all Oregonians, we thank you, we’re with you, and we’re glad you’re back,” Gov. Tina Kotek said after boarding the plane and addressing the soldiers over the intercom shortly after it landed at Portland International Airport. “Oregon will always have your back, no matter the situation. I appreciate your commitment, courage, and professionalism. Thank you, and welcome home.”

    Gov. Kotek and the Oregon National Guard leadership group greeted each service member as they disembarked. The group boarded buses to Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, to collect their remaining personal items before heading home.

    Before returning to Oregon, the Soldiers spent several days at the Ft Bliss Mobilization and Deployment Division, completing medical exams and required paperwork following their mobilization in September 2025.

    These 100 Soldiers were part of a larger group of 200 Guard members deployed to Portland by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on September 27. Their deployment coincided with small, mostly peaceful protests outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in downtown Portland.

    With the soldiers’ return, their Title 10 active duty orders have concluded, and they are now under the authority of Governor Kotek.

    -30-

