U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS), unload their luggage after arriving in Panama Pacifico, Panama, Jan. 13, 2026. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)