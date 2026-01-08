U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS), unload their luggage after arriving in Panama Pacifico, Panama, Jan. 13, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect and cooperation. We are committed to strengthening this partnership through open dialogue, transparency, and a shared commitment to a secure and prosperous future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)