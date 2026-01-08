U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS), unload their luggage after arriving in Panama Pacifico, Panama, Jan. 13, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect and cooperation. We are committed to strengthening this partnership through open dialogue, transparency, and a shared commitment to a secure and prosperous future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|01.13.2026
|01.16.2026 13:35
|9482775
|260113-A-DL184-1006
|4160x6240
|3.33 MB
|PANAMA PACIFICO, PA
|3
|0
