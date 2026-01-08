(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama

    PANAMA PACIFICO, PANAMA

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS), unload their luggage after arriving in Panama Pacifico, Panama, Jan. 13, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect and cooperation. We are committed to strengthening this partnership through open dialogue, transparency, and a shared commitment to a secure and prosperous future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9482775
    VIRIN: 260113-A-DL184-1006
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: PANAMA PACIFICO, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama
    U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron arrives in Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    824th BDS
    U.S. Embassy Panama
    air force
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery