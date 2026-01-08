SEAC Participates in NDU Keystone Course Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members attending National Defense University’s Keystone Course, Class 26-1, listen to a Command Senior Enlisted Leader panel discussing topics on leadership, Jan. 10, 2026. The Keystone Course educates Command Senior Enlisted Leaders currently serving in or slated to serve in a general or flag officer level joint headquarters or Service headquarters that could be assigned as a joint task force. (DOW photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc Cuenca)