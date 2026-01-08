SEAC Participates in NDU Keystone Course Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left: U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Krogman, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Special Operations Command; U.S. Army Command. Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, CSEL of U.S. European Command; Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, CSEL of U.S. Cyber Command; and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, CSEL of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participate in a CSEL panel for National Defense University’s Keystone Course, Class 26-1, Jan. 10, 2026. The Keystone Course educates Command Senior Enlisted Leaders currently serving in or slated to serve in a general or flag officer level joint headquarters or Service headquarters that could be assigned as a joint task force. (DOW photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc Cuenca)