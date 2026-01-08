(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SEAC Participates in NDU Keystone Course Panel

    SEAC Participates in NDU Keystone Course Panel

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marc Cuenca 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    From left: U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Krogman, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Special Operations Command; U.S. Army Command. Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, CSEL of U.S. European Command; Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, CSEL of U.S. Cyber Command; and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, CSEL of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participate in a CSEL panel for National Defense University’s Keystone Course, Class 26-1, Jan. 10, 2026. The Keystone Course educates Command Senior Enlisted Leaders currently serving in or slated to serve in a general or flag officer level joint headquarters or Service headquarters that could be assigned as a joint task force. (DOW photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc Cuenca)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 12:34
    Joint Force
    Keystone
    Isom
    NDU
    SEAC
    CSEL

