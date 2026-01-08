(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PRANG Chiefs Council supports Three Kings day eve community event [Image 5 of 24]

    PRANG Chiefs Council supports Three Kings day eve community event &amp;#xA;

    LOIZA, PUERTO RICO

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    Local musicians perform for attendees during a community event on the eve of Three Kings day at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2026. This event marked the 50th anniversary of the PRANG volunteering their service to the Piñones community where the PRANG Chiefs Council and 156th Wing Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children from newborn to early teens, during the eve of Three Kings day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9482622
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-MF014-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: LOIZA, PR
    This work, PRANG Chiefs Council supports Three Kings day eve community event [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Sharymel Montalvo Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

