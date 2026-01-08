Local musicians perform for attendees during a community event on the eve of Three Kings day at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2026. This event marked the 50th anniversary of the PRANG volunteering their service to the Piñones community where the PRANG Chiefs Council and 156th Wing Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children from newborn to early teens, during the eve of Three Kings day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
