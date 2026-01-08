Date Taken: 12.24.2025 Date Posted: 01.16.2026 10:30 Photo ID: 9482450 VIRIN: 251224-A-JL063-4466 Resolution: 573x340 Size: 94.09 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Season of Smiles [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.