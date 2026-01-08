(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Season of Smiles [Image 2 of 2]

    Season of Smiles

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Emily Myers 

    Aberdeen Proving Ground Public Affairs Office

    Police officers, security guards, conservation law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, and fire inspectors parade their vehicles through the APG housing areas on Dec. 24, 2025, delivering toys to APG children.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 10:30
    Photo ID: 9482450
    VIRIN: 251224-A-JL063-4466
    Resolution: 573x340
    Size: 94.09 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season of Smiles [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Cheer Delivered: APG's 'Season of Smiles' Unites Community
    Season of Smiles

    Holiday Cheer Delivered: APG's 'Season of Smiles' Unites Community

