Holiday Cheer Delivered: APG's 'Season of Smiles' Unites Community Your browser does not support the audio element.

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.– On a crisp Christmas Eve, the streets of Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) were filled with the sounds of sirens and holiday music as the "Season of Smiles" toy distribution parade brought joy to military families across the installation. Led by Santa Claus himself in a police Bearcat, a convoy of first responder vehicles delivered toys and holiday cheer, reinforcing the tight-knit community spirit that defines APG.



The event, organized by APG Police and a dedicated team of volunteers, was more than just a toy drive; it was a visible demonstration of unity and support for the Soldiers, Veterans, civilians, and their families who call APG home. "This event was aimed at trying to provide toys and holiday cheer to the families here on APG," said Sgt. Alfred Ayala, the event organizer with the APG Police. "The overall goal was to bring together the community members and first responders to support a common cause, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose."



The parade route was carefully planned, starting at the Aberdeen Area Youth Center and winding through the housing areas before concluding at the Edgewood Visitors Center. "Starting at the youth center placed the APG families at the heart of the event," Ayala explained. The route was chosen for its accessibility, allowing the large first responder vehicles to navigate while providing ample viewing opportunities for residents.



The response from the community was overwhelming. "From the moment the parade entered the first housing area, the atmosphere was electric," Ayala said. "It felt like every single resident was outside. We saw front lawns transformed into family viewing parties."



The success of the event was a testament to the collaborative spirit of the APG community. Police officers, security guards, conservation law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, and fire inspectors all worked together seamlessly. "It wasn't about separate duties, but about everyone working together, united by a single, heartfelt purpose: to make sure every family and child could celebrate with smiles on their faces, feeling safe and cared for," Ayala said.



One of the biggest challenges was ensuring there were enough toys for every child. The organizers overcame this by obtaining a roll call of the community to estimate the number of children in each neighborhood. To ensure equitable distribution, police officers and security guards walked alongside the Bearcat, acting as runners to safely deliver toys from Santa to the children lining the streets.



A particularly heartwarming moment for Ayala captured the essence of the event: "A clear crowd favorite was Santa, who distributed gifts to children from the police Bearcat. A young boy's sheer excitement upon receiving his toy was obvious. He shouted, 'So cool!' and immediately ran to show his parents.”



The "Season of Smiles" event also played a crucial role in strengthening the bond between the community and its first responders. "Trust begins with seeing the human side of any organization," Ayala said. "When residents see APG Police officers and Firefighters smiling and waving, or when Santa himself is handing out toys from a police Bearcat, it fundamentally changes the perception of those entities."



The event has already generated excitement for next year, with many participants expressing interest in being involved again. "This year’s event was put together rather quickly," Ayala said. "Now that we have the full year ahead, we can have a much stronger position to attract even more resources and volunteers for future events."



In a message to the APG community, Ayala expressed his gratitude: "Thank you not just for coming out to watch a parade, but for actively creating an atmosphere of joy and connection. The 'Season of Smiles' wasn't just the name of the event; it was what you brought to life on every street." He emphasized the importance of community, saying, "It shows that our 'community' isn't just a word we use; it's a living, breathing support system for our Soldiers, our civilians, our Veterans, and most importantly, our families."