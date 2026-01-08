94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Charles E. Bailey, G34 chief of protection, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), attends his retirement ceremony held inside the 94th AAMDC headquarters building, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Hawaii, January 15, 2026. Bailey served 30 plus years in the Army and will be retiring to Houston, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subject.)