(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Charles E. Bailey, G34 chief of protection, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), attends his retirement ceremony held inside the 94th AAMDC headquarters building, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Hawaii, January 15, 2026. Bailey served 30 plus years in the Army and will be retiring to Houston, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9482051
    VIRIN: 260115-A-EM105-7130
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Officer Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldiers
    ceremony
    award
    presentation
    command
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery