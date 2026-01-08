Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce meet Jan. 14, 2026, in the Sparta Barney Center. Members of Fort McCoy, Wis., also attended the meeting to provide information about the post, and more. Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.” (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)