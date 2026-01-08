(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce

    SPARTA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce meet Jan. 14, 2026, in the Sparta Barney Center. Members of Fort McCoy, Wis., also attended the meeting to provide information about the post, and more. Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.” (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9481955
    VIRIN: 260114-A-WT217-2569
    Resolution: 1360x860
    Size: 296.89 KB
    Location: SPARTA, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce
    Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce
    Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support January 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery