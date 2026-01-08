Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Chaney, CPE IEW&S, delivered remarks today at a local, joint AUSA and AOC luncheon outlining how acquisition reform is reshaping the organization to move faster, empower decision-making, and deliver capability to Soldiers.



Chaney emphasized CPE IEW&S’ alignment under PAE C2/CC2, a streamlined focus on intelligence, electronic warfare, cyber and space, and how early Soldier integration, flexible acquisition tools, and strong industry partnerships are accelerating progress toward NGC2.