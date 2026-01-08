Brig. Gen. Kevin Chaney, CPE IEW&S, delivered remarks today at a local, joint AUSA and AOC luncheon outlining how acquisition reform is reshaping the organization to move faster, empower decision-making, and deliver capability to Soldiers.
Chaney emphasized CPE IEW&S’ alignment under PAE C2/CC2, a streamlined focus on intelligence, electronic warfare, cyber and space, and how early Soldier integration, flexible acquisition tools, and strong industry partnerships are accelerating progress toward NGC2.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9481740
|VIRIN:
|260115-O-QS702-8646
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|190.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPE IEW&S NGC2 Relationship [Image 2 of 2], by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.