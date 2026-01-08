(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BG Chaney Delivers Remarks [Image 1 of 2]

    BG Chaney Delivers Remarks

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Kay Edwards 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Chaney, CPE IEW&S, delivered remarks today at a local, joint AUSA and AOC luncheon outlining how acquisition reform is reshaping the organization to move faster, empower decision-making, and deliver capability to Soldiers.

    Chaney emphasized CPE IEW&S’ alignment under PAE C2/CC2, a streamlined focus on intelligence, electronic warfare, cyber and space, and how early Soldier integration, flexible acquisition tools, and strong industry partnerships are accelerating progress toward NGC2.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9481741
    VIRIN: 260115-O-QS702-8119
    Resolution: 2164x3047
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: US
    This work, BG Chaney Delivers Remarks [Image 2 of 2], by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BG Chaney Delivers Remarks
    CPE IEW&amp;S NGC2 Relationship

