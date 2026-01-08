Mr. Ken Short and Cmdr. Rich Wilson, Director and Deputy Director, respectively, of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Code 500 proudly recognizes Culinary Specialist First Class Monique Surf for being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9481064
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-KH157-9942
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|967.52 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Code 500 Recognizes Sailors [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.