    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Code 500 Recognizes Sailors [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Code 500 Recognizes Sailors

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Mr. Ken Short and Cmdr. Rich Wilson, Director and Deputy Director, respectively, of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Code 500 proudly recognizes Logistics Specialist Second Class Ashime Harrigan, Logistics Specialist Second Class Alexis Sostre, and Logistics Specialist Second Class Sam Calabro for being named Code 500 Department Sailors of the Month.

