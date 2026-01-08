(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Meet Coaches at USCC 2026

    Marines Meet Coaches at USCC 2026

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command speak to soccer coaches attending the First Time Attendee Session during the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia, Jan. 14, 2026. Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s partnership with The United Soccer Coaches offers the opportunity to develop new relationships with coaches to build trust and create a larger pool of advocates to access talented young men and women. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 08:51
    VIRIN: 260114-M-AK947-1018
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Marines Meet Coaches at USCC 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCCER
    MCRC
    MARINE CORPS RECRUITING COMMAND
    USSC
    COACHES
    USSC PARTNERSHIP

