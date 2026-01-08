Marines Meet Coaches at USCC 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Will Recalde, director of Aviation Readiness and Sustainment at Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, addresses the audience at the First Time Attendee Session during the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia, Jan. 14, 2026. Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s partnership with United Soccer Coaches offers the opportunity to develop new relationships with coaches to build trust and create a larger pool of advocates to access talented young men and women. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)