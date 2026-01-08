U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks to simulated media at a press conference as part of Exercise Titan Dawn 26-02 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 14, 2026. Colonel Esposito highlights the importance of delivering coordinated care under pressure, integrating with our NATO partners, and supporting emergency operations with degraded communication.(U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 07:50
|Photo ID:
|9480764
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-IY107-1017
|Resolution:
|5163x3435
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Dawn 26-02 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik Airmen integrate with Turkish, Spanish during natural disaster exercise
No keywords found.