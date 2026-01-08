(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titan Dawn 26-02 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Titan Dawn 26-02

    TURKEY

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks to simulated media at a press conference as part of Exercise Titan Dawn 26-02 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 14, 2026. Colonel Esposito highlights the importance of delivering coordinated care under pressure, integrating with our NATO partners, and supporting emergency operations with degraded communication.(U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 07:50
    Photo ID: 9480764
    VIRIN: 260114-F-IY107-1017
    Resolution: 5163x3435
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Dawn 26-02 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Titan Dawn 26-02
    Titan Dawn 26-02
    Titan Dawn 26-02
    Titan Dawn 26-02
    Titan Dawn 26-02
    Titan Dawn 26-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Incirlik Airmen integrate with Turkish, Spanish during natural disaster exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery