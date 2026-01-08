Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks to simulated media at a press conference as part of Exercise Titan Dawn 26-02 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 14, 2026. Colonel Esposito highlights the importance of delivering coordinated care under pressure, integrating with our NATO partners, and supporting emergency operations with degraded communication.(U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)