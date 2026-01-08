Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Medical Group, provide medical care to a simulated victim during Exercise Titan Dawn 26-02 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2026. The mass casualty scenario challenged Spanish and U.S. forces readiness by simulating a surge of patients, reinforcing critical care coordination under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)