    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titan Dawn 26-02 [Image 5 of 6]

    Titan Dawn 26-02

    TURKEY

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Medical Group, provide medical care to a simulated victim during Exercise Titan Dawn 26-02 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2026. The mass casualty scenario challenged Spanish and U.S. forces readiness by simulating a surge of patients, reinforcing critical care coordination under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 07:50
    Photo ID: 9480763
    VIRIN: 260113-F-IY107-1697
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Dawn 26-02 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Incirlik Airmen integrate with Turkish, Spanish during natural disaster exercise

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

