    Best Medic Competition 2026- Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Yun Hyuk Kim 

    8th Army

    U.S. Soldiers with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance and 75th Medical Company Area Support prepare to be recognized during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition Awards Ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2026. The annual competition challenges combat medics to demonstrate medical and Soldier skills under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by KCPL Kim, Yun Hyuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 02:13
