Best Medic Competition 2026- Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance and 75th Medical Company Area Support prepare to be recognized during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition Awards Ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2026. The annual competition challenges combat medics to demonstrate medical and Soldier skills under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by KCPL Kim, Yun Hyuk)