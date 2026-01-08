Best Medic Competition 2026- Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Jackson, left, and Matthew Vogel, right , 75th Medical Company Area, are awarded the Army Achievement Medal at the conclusion of the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2026. The annual competition challenges combat medics to demonstrate medical and Soldier skills under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by KCPL Kim, Yun Hyuk)