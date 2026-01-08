(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on Jan. 12, 2026. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 01:57
    Photo ID: 9480658
    VIRIN: 260112-A-OK556-8499
    Resolution: 3414x1520
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee
    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee
    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee
    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee
    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee
    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army natural resources management, Army Reserve, environment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery