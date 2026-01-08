Fort McCoy supports January 2026 meeting with local natural resources, extension committee

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on Jan. 12, 2026. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in...... read more read more

Fort McCoy personnel once again provided updates about the installation’s natural resources-related efforts Jan. 12 during the January 2026 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee.

The monthly committee includes members Nodji VanWychen, Joey Esterline, Cedric Schnitzler, Doug Rogalla, Todd Sparks, and Paul Zastophil from areas within the county. According to the Monroe County webpage for the committee at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/government/county-board-of-supervisors/boards-committees/natural-resource-extension/-folder-2344, the committee has a diverse mission.

“The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources,” the website states. “The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow.”

As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part in supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

During the January meeting, NRB Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel. The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office discussed current news and events related to the committee.

Among those accomplishments in natural resources management Weichelt mentioned from December 2025 in the meeting were:

— In fisheries management, personnel collected water samples from one base flow and one run off event.

— Fisheries personnel also conducted temperature-dissolved oxygen profiles on 10 lakes. Oxygen was optimal, which is typical during early ice cover.

— Fisheries personnel conducted 14 creel surveys. Angler activity increased as the month progressed which was a result of improving ice conditions.

— The fisheries personnel also sent life history information on six tagged largemouth bass that were reported, and continued data analysis of current conditions and historical trends.

— The fisheries team also began the process to have rainbow trout stocked in Fort McCoy lakes in the spring of 2026.

— In forestry management, the forestry technician drafted the after-action report for the 2025 prescribed burn season at Fort McCoy.

— Under forestry they also finalized and submitted the Arbor Day Foundation Tree City Award for Fort McCoy. The package is currently undergoing state-level review.

— The team also performed contract administration and oversight for two active timber sales. However, for now, all logging operations have ceased at Fort McCoy in adherence to a formal directive issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

— In invasive species management, herbicide treatments were conducted on 16.9 acres in Traning Areas B32, C16, and C19 (17.9 species acres). Basal herbicide treatments were done on common buckthorn (0.2 acres), glossy buckthorn (16.9 acres), and honeysuckle (0.8 acres). Shredding was conducted on 6.5 acres in Area D4 (6.7 species acres). Shredding was done on common buckthorn (0.2 acres) and glossy buckthorn (6.5 acres).

— Invasive species managers also completed woody invasive surveys conducted on 194.5 acres in preparation for shredding.

— In wildlife management, the cantonment archery and regular archery season has been on-going since it starts Sept. 13. Eighteen deer have been harvested during the cantonment archery season and 177 deer have been harvested during regular archery so far. The fall turkey season ended Jan. 4, and nine turkeys were harvested.

— The 2025 gun-deer season took place over Nov. 22 to 30. Final harvest results were 313 deer harvested. Of the 313 deer harvested, 167 CWD samples were collected — a 54 percent sampling rate. One deer tested positive for CWD during the gun-deer season from training area B22.

— Trapping started on Oct. 18 for most land furbearers (coyote, fox, racoon, bobcat, and fisher) and the trapping for furbearers found in water (mink, otter, muskrat, and beaver) started on Nov. 1. Most common animals being trapped currently are beaver.

— A deer carcass dumpster and CWD kiosk (samples require the head) will be available for hunters across South J St. from the Hunter Information Point. The kiosk and dumpster will be available through the end of January.

— The annual review and changes to the Fort McCoy Regulation 420-29 (Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping Rules and Regulations) will be getting underway in January.

— Wildlife management personnel at NRB worked with Permit Sales to make the spring turkey applications available. See the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net to submit an application.

— Personnel also completed three winter carnivore track surveys, worked on a report for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and worked on processing 2025 bat data.

The Fort McCoy personnel who support the Monroe County committee help the entire county have its best possible support for effectively managing natural resources and supporting education for natural resources, cultural history, and more, officials said.

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch contributed to this article.)