    91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course at Fort McCoy

    91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course complete hands-on training Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. 91J (“Ninety-One Juliet”) is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer. Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 00:44
    Photo ID: 9480603
    VIRIN: 260109-A-OK556-3034
    Resolution: 3774x5661
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course at Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 15], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

