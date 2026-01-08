91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students and staff with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course complete hands-on training Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. 91J (“Ninety-One Juliet”) is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer. Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)