AYASE, Japan (January 11, 2026) - A child poses for a picture inside a Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Fire Truck during the Ayase Dezomeshiki at the Ayase City Culture Center. The event is an annual New Year’s tradition that showcases fire department assets from both Ayase City and Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)