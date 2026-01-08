(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ayase Dezomeshiki [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ayase Dezomeshiki

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    AYASE, Japan (January 11, 2026) - Cmdr. James Beaty (right), executive officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, poses for a photo with Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Derrick Demitris (left) and Ayase Fire Chief Masahiro Yasuda during the Ayase Dezomeshiki at the Ayase City Culture Center. The event is an annual New Year’s tradition that showcases fire department assets from both Ayase City and Naval Air Facility NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 19:55
    Photo ID: 9480471
    VIRIN: 260110-D-BB059-1003
    Resolution: 4999x3333
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ayase Dezomeshiki [Image 4 of 4], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ayase Dezomeshiki
    Ayase Dezomeshiki
    Ayase Dezomeshiki
    Ayase Dezomeshiki

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ayase, fire, truck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery