USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Heaves Mooring Lines

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 14, 2026) – U.S. Navy Seaman Moises Escobar heaves a mooring line in the forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship departs from San Diego, Jan. 14, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)