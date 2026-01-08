Rope confidence excersise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shannon Krier, an aerospace medical technician with the 121st Air Refuelling Wing, hangs off a ledge during a rope confidence exercise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2026. This exercise was designed to build the skills and confidence needed for extracting injured personnel from challenging locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Samir Harris)
