    Rope confidence excersise [Image 1 of 10]

    Rope confidence excersise

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Samir Harris 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Abigail Edwards, a search and extraction medic with the 121st Air Refuelling Wing, hangs off a ledge during a rope confidence exercise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2026. This exercise was designed to build the skills and confidence needed for extracting injured personnel from challenging locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Samir Harris)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9480181
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-PT179-1001
    Resolution: 4710x3134
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rope confidence excersise [Image 10 of 10], by AB Samir Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    med
    national guard
    SAR
    Airmen
    air national guard
    search and exctraction

