    350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ [Image 1 of 2]

    350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Janelle Morris poses with 388th Electronic Warfare Squadron Commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyra Trask, after being selected for a Below-The-Zone (BTZ) promotion. Selection for BTZ is a testament to her exceptional performance and dedication, setting her apart as a top performers among her peers. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:04
    This work, 350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

