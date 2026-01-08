350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Janelle Morris poses with 388th Electronic Warfare Squadron Commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyra Trask, after being selected for a Below-The-Zone (BTZ) promotion. Selection for BTZ is a testament to her exceptional performance and dedication, setting her apart as a top performers among her peers. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)