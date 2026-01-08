U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Thompson poses in front of the 39 Electronic Warfare squadron shield after being selected for a Below-The-Zone (BTZ) promotion. Selection for BTZ is a testament to his exceptional performance and dedication, setting him apart as a top performers among his peers. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9479626
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-F3318-4162
|Resolution:
|1486x1659
|Size:
|798.42 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.