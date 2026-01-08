350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Thompson poses in front of the 39 Electronic Warfare squadron shield after being selected for a Below-The-Zone (BTZ) promotion. Selection for BTZ is a testament to his exceptional performance and dedication, setting him apart as a top performers among his peers. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)