    350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ [Image 2 of 2]

    350 SWW Crows Selected for BTZ

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Thompson poses in front of the 39 Electronic Warfare squadron shield after being selected for a Below-The-Zone (BTZ) promotion. Selection for BTZ is a testament to his exceptional performance and dedication, setting him apart as a top performers among his peers. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:04
    VIRIN: 260109-F-F3318-4162
    Location: US
    BTZ
    promotion

