U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO, April 14th, 2023. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9479374
|VIRIN:
|041423-F-ED409-1048
|Resolution:
|4380x2915
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team visits the United States Air Force Academy 2023 [Image 50 of 50], by SSgt Michael Bowman