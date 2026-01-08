F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team visits the United States Air Force Academy 2023

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team engage with cadets at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO, April 14th, 2023. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team regularly performs outreach events across the globe during their show season to inspire the next generation of civil and military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)