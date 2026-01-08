(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Field Feeding Team Promotion [Image 9 of 11]

    Field Feeding Team Promotion

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lauren Surette was promoted to the rank of 1st Lt. at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on January 9, 2026. By extending her service, Surette helps to maintain a higher operational readiness which improves lethality across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 08:16
    Photo ID: 9478762
    VIRIN: 260109-A-BY519-1100
    Resolution: 6389x4259
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

