Field Feeding Team Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lauren Surette was promoted to the rank of 1st Lt. at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on January 9, 2026. By extending her service, Surette helps to maintain a higher operational readiness which improves lethality across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)