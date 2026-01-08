(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Brawler maintainers keep the mission flying

    Task Force Brawler maintainers keep the mission flying

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Timothy Holt, Task Force Brawler UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer, poses for a photo in front of a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade’s mission in Romania is to conduct training while generating warfighting readiness and combat-credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 03:56
    Photo ID: 9478692
    VIRIN: 251205-F-NR948-7551
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    This work, Task Force Brawler maintainers keep the mission flying [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MKAB
    TFB
    Romania
    NATO
    Army

