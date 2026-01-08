Task Force Brawler maintainers keep the mission flying

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Timothy Holt, Task Force Brawler UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer, poses for a photo in front of a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. The 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade’s mission in Romania is to conduct training while generating warfighting readiness and combat-credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)