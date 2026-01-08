Task Force Brawler maintainers keep the mission flying

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A remove before flight tag is pinned on a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. Army Garrison - Black Sea delivers and integrates flexible base support to enable readiness of permanent, rotational, allied and expeditionary forces for a strong Europe in both Romania and Bulgaria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)