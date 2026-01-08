BS26-02: 35th FW Ensures Readiness with Winter Weather F-16 Takeoffs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing takes off during Beverly Sunrise 26-02 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. Operating in winter conditions preserves cold-weather proficiency, enabling the 35th FW to maintain a persistent and reliable presence in a geographically diverse theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)