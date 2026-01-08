(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BS26-02: 35th FW Ensures Readiness with Winter Weather F-16 Takeoffs

    BS26-02: 35th FW Ensures Readiness with Winter Weather F-16 Takeoffs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing takes off during Beverly Sunrise 26-02 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. Operating in winter conditions preserves cold-weather proficiency, enabling the 35th FW to maintain a persistent and reliable presence in a geographically diverse theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 03:43
    Photo ID: 9478679
    VIRIN: 260114-F-EP621-1196
    Resolution: 6971x4647
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BS26-02: 35th FW Ensures Readiness with Winter Weather F-16 Takeoffs, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BS26-02: 35th FW Ensures Readiness with Winter Weather F-16 Takeoffs

    readiness
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Beverly Sunrise 26-02

