    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion visits Camp Blaz to conduct Aerial Sniper Training [Image 3 of 5]

    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion visits Camp Blaz to conduct Aerial Sniper Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires a M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System aboard a MH-60S Seahawk on Mason Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 13, 2026. Marines utilized Mason Range to conduct aerial sniper training to maintain readiness and lethality among the MEU and reconnaissance force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 00:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    TAGS

    Sniper
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Aerial
    Range
    Recon
    USMC

