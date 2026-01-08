3rd Reconnaissance Battalion visits Camp Blaz to conduct Aerial Sniper Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires a M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System aboard a MH-60S Seahawk on Mason Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 13, 2026. Marines utilized Mason Range to conduct aerial sniper training to maintain readiness and lethality among the MEU and reconnaissance force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)