    431st ERS stationed at Kunsan AB [Image 2 of 2]

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Veazey, 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron maintenance analysis noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo in front of an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st ERS at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The 431st ERS’ presence reinforces U.S. dedication to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and provides a joint capability to respond to threats and emerging situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 00:12
    VIRIN: 260113-F-JJ878-1018
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 431st ERS stationed at Kunsan AB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

