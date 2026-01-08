431st ERS stationed at Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Veazey, 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron maintenance analysis noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo in front of an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st ERS at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The 431st ERS’ presence reinforces U.S. dedication to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and provides a joint capability to respond to threats and emerging situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)