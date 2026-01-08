431st ERS stationed at Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron sits in a shelter at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The 431st ERS’ presence reinforces U.S. dedication to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and provides a joint capability to respond to threats and emerging situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)