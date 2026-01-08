431st ERS stationed at Kunsan AB

An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron sits in a shelter at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The 431st ERS’ presence reinforces U.S. dedication to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and provides a joint capability to respond to threats and emerging situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|01.12.2026
|01.14.2026 00:12
|9478576
|260113-F-JJ878-1008
|5648x3177
|3.39 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
