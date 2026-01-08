718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force food service members from the 718th Force Support Squadron prepare meals at the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan 8, 2026. The team supports the Air Force’s largest combat wing by serving hundreds of meals daily across multiple meal periods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)