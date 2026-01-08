(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force food service members from the 718th Force Support Squadron prepare meals at the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan 8, 2026. The team supports the Air Force’s largest combat wing by serving hundreds of meals daily across multiple meal periods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 22:08
    Photo ID: 9478526
    VIRIN: 260108-F-BX574-1050
    Resolution: 4555x3031
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist
    718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery