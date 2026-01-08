U.S. Air Force food service members from the 718th Force Support Squadron prepare meals at the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan 8, 2026. The team supports the Air Force’s largest combat wing by serving hundreds of meals daily across multiple meal periods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9478526
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-BX574-1050
|Resolution:
|4555x3031
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist
No keywords found.